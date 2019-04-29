Bounce house goes flying at Oklahoma event; 3 children hurt

Officials say three children suffered minor injuries when an inflatable bounce house went airborne on a windy day in Oklahoma.

The bounce house was in place Saturday for a Muskogee Public Library event at the city's airport. The library says a strong gust of wind picked the bounce house up with three children inside.

Anthony Salcido, whose daughter was inside the inflatable at the time, says it "kept on flipping over." Salcido tells Tulsa television station KOKI that his daughter fell from the bounce house and landed on grass.

Salcido says adults were able to grab the bounce house and pull it to the ground.

The library says emergency crews were already on scene for the event, and that the children were "shaken up" but no one was seriously hurt.

