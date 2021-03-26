Expand / Collapse search
Colorado
Published

Boulder suspect Ahmad Al Aliwi Alissa moved from jail over ‘safety concerns and threats’

Ahmad Al Aliwi Alissa is being housed in a correctional facility outside the county

By Jesse Ou2019Neill | New York Post
Colorado shooter makes first court appearance since massacreVideo

Colorado shooter makes first court appearance since massacre

FOX News correspondent Alicia Acuna has the latest as suspect is charged with 10 counts of first degree murder

The suspected gunman who slaughtered 10 people at a Colorado supermarket has been moved from a Boulder County jail following threats to his safety.

Ahmad Al Aliwi Alissa, 21, remains in custody of the Boulder County Sheriff’s, but is now being housed in a correctional facility outside the county after jail staff learned of safety concerns and threats, Denver’s KKTV reported. He’s being held without bond.

Alissa appeared in court Thursday morning for a procedural hearing in the mass-murder case.

The suspect — confined to a wheelchair after being shot in the leg — spoke only once during the hearing.

"Sir, do you understand those rights as I’ve explained them to you this morning? I need you to answer out loud, please," said Judge Thomas Mulvahill.

Ahmad Al Aliwi Alissa, 21, appears before Boulder District Court Judge Thomas Mulvahill at the Boulder County Justice Center in Boulder, Colo. on March 25, 2021. (Helen H. Richardson/The Denver Post via AP, Pool)

"Yes," Alissa answered quietly.

The Syrian native and US citizen faces 10 counts of first-degree murder and one count of attempted murder. Prosecutors said "additional charges" would be filed in the coming weeks. 

Defense attorneys requested evidence and a witness list from the prosecutors, and asked the judge for a three-month trial delay so they could look into "Mr. Alissa’s mental illness."

Prosecutors said they have not yet received evidence from police, who are still processing the King Soopers grocery store crime scene.

Alissa did not enter a plea during the five-minute hearing.

His motive for the massacre is unknown.

