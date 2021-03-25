Botched DC carjacking victim flung from car to his death, teens charged with his murder: police

Gruesome new details emerged Thursday in the carjacking by two teenage girls that led to the death of an Uber Eats delivery driver in Washington, D.C. earlier this week.

The suspects, who police say are ages 13 and 15, have been charged with murder in the death of 66-year-old Mohammad Anwar.

One of the girls told D.C. police officers that they had set out with a stun gun to steal a car on Tuesday, according to court testimony from homicide unit Detective Chad Leo.

The girls got into Anwar’s car around 4:30 p.m. at the Navy Yard Metro Station as he was making deliveries, Leo said.

Anwar drove the girls to Nationals Park where he pulled his car over and a struggle ensued between them. Officials, citing police, said Anwar partially left the car and was pinned between the door and the driver’s seat as the teens allegedly put the vehicle in gear, the New York Post reported.

The car then lurched forward, causing Anwar to be fatally flung out as the car made a sharp right turn, causing it to roll over on its side and crash into two parked cars.

Officials arrived on the scene and found Anwar suffering from "life-threatening injuries," police said. D.C. Fire and Emergency Medical Services responded to the scene and transported the victim to an area hospital where he was pronounced dead.

National Guard troops who happened to be in the area pulled the two girls from the wrecked car. The teens are each charged with felony murder and armed carjacking and are being held in custody pending their next court date on March 31.

Anwar was a Pakistani immigrant and father of three who immigrated to the United States in 2014 "to create a better life for him and his family," according to a GoFundMe page set up to help the family pay for funeral expenses.

Fox News has reached out to Anwar's family seeking comment.