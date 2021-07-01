Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2021 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Crime
Published

Boston rabbi stabbed outside synagogue, suspect in custody

A motive for the attack was not disclosed.

By Louis Casiano | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for July 1 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for July 1

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

A rabbi was reportedly stabbed multiple times Thursday outside a Boston synagogue but is expected to recover. 

The incident occurred just before 1:20 p.m. on Chestnut Hill Avenue in the city's Brighton neighborhood, the Boston Police Department told Fox news. 

The alleged attacker was taken into custody and the victim was taken to a hospital with non life-threatening wounds police said. A photo circulating on social media purportedly showed the rabbi covered in blood. Fox News has not independently confirmed the authenticity of the photo. 

A police spokesman was not aware if a weapon has been recovered. The incident was not being investigated as a hate crime. 

Fox News has reached out to the synagogue near where the stabbing occurred but has not heard back. 

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

WBZ-TV reported the victim was a man in his 50s. Sources told the news station, the suspect had a knife and gun.

Your Money