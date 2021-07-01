Boston rabbi stabbed outside synagogue, suspect in custody

A rabbi was reportedly stabbed multiple times Thursday outside a Boston synagogue but is expected to recover.

The incident occurred just before 1:20 p.m. on Chestnut Hill Avenue in the city's Brighton neighborhood, the Boston Police Department told Fox news.

The alleged attacker was taken into custody and the victim was taken to a hospital with non life-threatening wounds police said. A photo circulating on social media purportedly showed the rabbi covered in blood. Fox News has not independently confirmed the authenticity of the photo.

A police spokesman was not aware if a weapon has been recovered. The incident was not being investigated as a hate crime.

Fox News has reached out to the synagogue near where the stabbing occurred but has not heard back.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

WBZ-TV reported the victim was a man in his 50s. Sources told the news station, the suspect had a knife and gun.