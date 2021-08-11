Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2021 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Police and Law Enforcement
Published

3 Boston police officers injured during arrest at public library after call about man masturbating

Library staff told police the adult male was masturbating in front of the historic building

By Audrey Conklin | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for August 11 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for August 11

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

Three Boston police officers sustained non-life-threatening injuries Tuesday while responding to a radio call at the Boston Public Library, where a man who had reportedly been masturbating punched and bit the officers, according to authorities.

Police responded to reports from library staff around 8:30 a.m. saying an adult male — later identified as Cornelio Conley, 43 — was masturbating in front of the historic building.

BOSTON POLICE SAY 19-YEAR-OLD INVOLVED IN TRIPLE STABBING

"When asked to leave by library staff, Conley became combative and assaulted a member of library staff," the Boston Police Department (BPD) said Tuesday in a news release.

The historic architecture of the Boston Public Library in Boston, Massachusetts, USA. (iStock)

The historic architecture of the Boston Public Library in Boston, Massachusetts, USA. (iStock)

An investigation into the incident is ongoing, the BPD told Fox News.

BOSTON REVERAND REJECTS ‘DEFUND POLICE,' DEMANDS MAYORAL CANDIDATES STOP ‘TERROR’ IN BLACK NEIGHBORHOODS

Conley resisted officers' attempts to take him into custody and "threw a tarp" at one of the officers. He also punched and bit officers, according to the news release.

Officers used pepper spray to stop Conley and took him "into custody without further incident," police said. Additional responding units transported the officers to a nearby hospital to address their injuries. 

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Conley faces multiple charges, including one count of lewd, wanton, and lascivious conduct, two counts of assault and battery, four counts of assault and battery on a police officer, one count of assault and battery with a dangerous weapon, one count of malicious destruction of property and one count of resisting arrest.

Your Money