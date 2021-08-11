3 Boston police officers injured during arrest at public library after call about man masturbating

Three Boston police officers sustained non-life-threatening injuries Tuesday while responding to a radio call at the Boston Public Library, where a man who had reportedly been masturbating punched and bit the officers, according to authorities.

Police responded to reports from library staff around 8:30 a.m. saying an adult male — later identified as Cornelio Conley, 43 — was masturbating in front of the historic building.

BOSTON POLICE SAY 19-YEAR-OLD INVOLVED IN TRIPLE STABBING

"When asked to leave by library staff, Conley became combative and assaulted a member of library staff," the Boston Police Department (BPD) said Tuesday in a news release.

An investigation into the incident is ongoing, the BPD told Fox News.

BOSTON REVERAND REJECTS ‘DEFUND POLICE,' DEMANDS MAYORAL CANDIDATES STOP ‘TERROR’ IN BLACK NEIGHBORHOODS

Conley resisted officers' attempts to take him into custody and "threw a tarp" at one of the officers. He also punched and bit officers, according to the news release.

Officers used pepper spray to stop Conley and took him "into custody without further incident," police said. Additional responding units transported the officers to a nearby hospital to address their injuries.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Conley faces multiple charges, including one count of lewd, wanton, and lascivious conduct, two counts of assault and battery, four counts of assault and battery on a police officer, one count of assault and battery with a dangerous weapon, one count of malicious destruction of property and one count of resisting arrest.