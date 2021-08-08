Expand / Collapse search
Boston
Published

Boston police say 19-year-old involved in triple stabbing

Police said the stabbing victims suffered non-life-threatening injuries

By Bradford Betz | Fox News
A 19-year-old is accused of stabbing three people in Boston late Saturday, according to police

Officers responded to reports of a stabbing on Gordon Street in the neighborhood of Brighton just before midnight. 

A police barricade at a crime scene in Boston USA

A police barricade at a crime scene in Boston USA (iStock)

Upon arrival, the officers located three victims suffering from apparent stab wounds after a fight, police said

Two of the victims were transported to area hospitals while the third was treated on scene. None of the victims’ injuries was life-threatening, police said. 

The officers located the stabbing suspect – later identified as 19-year-old Yanetsy Difo – and arrested her without incident. 

Difo is expected to be arraigned in Brighton District Court on three counts of assault and battery with a dangerous weapon. 

Fox News has reached out to the Boston Police Department seeking more information but did not hear back before publication. 

Bradford Betz is an editor for Fox News. Follow him on Twitter @bradford_betz.

