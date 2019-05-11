Boston orchestra group finds boy who exclaimed 'WOW!' after Mozart performance

An orchestra group has located the young boy who exclaimed “WOW!” during a Sunday performance at Boston’s Symphony Hall.

The Handel & Haydn Society went on a quest to find the boy after he was literally wowed by the group’s performance of Mozart’s “Masonic Funeral”, prompting laughter in the audience.

The group was so charmed by the boy’s admiration of the music that it shortly launched the search for the “Wow Child.” On Thursday, the boy was found, according to WGBH-FM.

Ronan Mattin, the 9-year-old boy from New Hampshire, attended the performance with his grandfather Stephen.

His grandmother said she had seen a TV report in which the society pleaded to find the boy.

The grandfather said Ronan, a massive music fan, is on the autism spectrum and often expresses himself differently from how other kids do.

“I had told several people because I thought it was a funny story,” Stephen Mattin said. “About how he was expressing his admiration for the performance and put everybody in stitches.”

The arts group said it’s setting up a Skype meeting with the youngster and will invite him and his family back to the venue in the fall for another Mozart performance.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.