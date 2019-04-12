Boston Globe yanks Op-Ed in which writer reveals he wishes he urinated on Bill Kristol's dinner

The Boston Globe removed an Op-Ed from its website one day after it posted the piece written by a former waiter who expressed regret he didn't urinate on the dinner of a conservative pundit and hoped outgoing Department of Homeland Security Secretary Kirstjen Nielsen would be kept unemployed and face confrontation in public over what he deemed "ethnic cleansing."

The Boston Globe did not return Fox News’ request for comment, but according to a note to readers on the paper’s opinion page, the column was taken off the website because it did not receive proper editorial scrutiny. The paper also stressed that the column’s author, Luke O’ Neil, is not a staff writer.

“The Globe Opinion page has removed from its website an April 10 column by Luke O'Neil on former homeland security chief Kirstjen Nielsen because it did not receive sufficient editorial oversight and did not meet Globe standards. The Globe regrets its lack of vigilance on the matter. O’Neil is not on staff,” the note read.

BOSTON GLOBE OPINION WRITER WISHED HE PEED ON BILL KRISTOL'S DINNER, SAYS NIELSEN MUST BE BLACKBALLED

“Keep Kirstjen Nielsen unemployed and eating Grubhub over her kitchen sink,” read the headline of the article published on Wednesday, written by O’Neil, an occasional writer for the Guardian, with bylines as well in The New York Times, New York magazine, and elsewhere.

“One of the biggest regrets of my life is not pissing in Bill Kristol’s salmon,” read the article’s first sentence before it was shortly scrubbed, with the Globe issuing a prominent editor's note saying that the previous tone wasn’t appropriate.

“A version of this column as originally published did not meet Globe standards and has been changed. The Globe regrets the previous tone of the piece,” the note read.

On Thursday, the entire article was axed.

The piece also accused Nielsen of being a “reluctant triggerman for Donald Trump’s inhumane policies of ethnic cleansing” and called for throwing out current and former administration officials from restaurants over the Trump administration's zero-tolerance enforcement of illegal immigration practices that existed prior to Trump's election.

O’Neil wrote that the 2016 election “was the last time I remember being proud to be an American.” Last year, Nielsen, White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders and others from the administrationwere forced to leave restaurants due to rowdy protesters.

ALEXANDRIA OCASIO-CORTEZ: KIRSTJEN NIELSEN ‘OVERSAW ONE OF THE LARGEST-SCALE HUMAN RIGHTS VIOLATIONS IN HISTORY’

The author then criticized media figures for “scolding” the protesters who ushered the officials from public places, stating that he supports America becoming a country where Republicans aren’t allowed to eat at certain restaurants.

O’Neil admitted that the situation at the southern border predates the Trump administration, and added that members of both the Trump and Obama administrations should be sent to prison, or at least thrown out of a restaurant.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

O’Neil’s current status with The Boston Globe was not available.