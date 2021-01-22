Boston College encourages student reports of coronavirus infractions, including 'improper' mask-wearing

Boston College has changed its student conduct reporting form to include COVID-19-related concerns for even minor infractions.

The report form is to allow the college to review cases in which students may be observed breaching the code of conduct. Such violations usually include physical violence, hazing, drug and underage alcohol consumption, theft, gambling and other serious crimes.

Now, the form also includes infractions for coronavirus safety measures, such as not properly wearing a mask or social distancing. Additionally, some infractions can compound for the same action, such as not socially distancing and then refusing to social distance.

The college’s Student Code of Conduct warns students can face suspension or dismissal from on-campus housing. Off-campus students can lose their chance to apply for any future campus housing.

The college does create a tiered system for infractions, but the reporting form lists face-mask infractions as "Person was wearing the mask incorrectly and would not fix it (ie, over their nose)."

The burden of proof and the extent to which the college will act on such reports is not clear.

Fox News reached out to Boston College for comment and clarification, which is pending.

Boston College is not alone in taking a stricter stance for COVID-19 safety.

Across town, Boston University implemented a "hotline" for infraction reports. The university claimed it received nearly 200 calls in its first month.

Other universities have seen some backlash for such strict measures, however.

At Dartmouth College, parents started a petition that gathered hundreds of signatures demanding looser restrictions during the winter term.