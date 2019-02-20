Expand / Collapse search
Border wall, bullet train: California vs. Trump escalates

By KATHLEEN RONAYNE | Associated Press
FILE - In this Nov. 17, 2018, file photo, President Donald Trump talks with then Gov.-elect Gavin Newsom, left, and as California Gov. Jerry Brown listens during a visit to a neighborhood impacted by the wildfires in Paradise, Calif. California Gov. Gavin Newsom says the Trump administration is engaging in "political retribution" by trying to take back $3.5 billion granted for the state's high-speed rail project. The Democratic governor says President Donald Trump is reacting to California suing over Trump's emergency declaration to pay for a wall along the U.S.-Mexico border. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci, File)

SACRAMENTO, Calif. – Disputes over President Donald Trump's border wall and California's bullet train are intensifying the feud between the White House and the nation's most populous state.

The Trump administration says it plans to cancel or claw back $3.5 billion in federal dollars allocated to California's high-speed rail project. It's a move Gov. Gavin Newsom calls "political retribution" for the state's lawsuit against Trump's declaration of a national emergency.

California is leading a 16-state coalition in challenging Trump's power to declare an emergency so he can accelerate his plans for a wall on the U.S.-Mexico border.

It's the latest spat between Trump and California, which has styled itself as the Democratic-led "resistance" to the administration. Newsom says California won't give back the high-speed rail money.