Border Patrol shooting in California leaves 1 dead

Details about what led to the shooting remained unclear, reports said

By Dom Calicchio | Fox News
U.S. Border Patrol personnel were involved in a shooting incident in California on Friday that resulted in a fatality, according to reports.

The shooting happened near the San Ysidro crossing into Mexico, FOX 5 of San Diego and City News Service reported.

Details about what led to the shooting remained unclear, reports said. The person killed was not identified.

The shooting occurred shortly before 6 p.m. local time near the Las Americas Premium Outlets mall, according to KFMB-TV of San Diego.

No further details were available from the Border Patrol.

