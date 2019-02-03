Border agents reportedly discover 60-foot tunnel to Mexico at southern border

Border Patrol agents have reportedly discovered a 60-foot-long tunnel in Texas along the U.S.-Mexico border.

The tunnel, which is seemingly under construction to stretch toward Mexico, was discovered on the American side of the border, near the Rio Grande River in Hidalgo, Texas, KRGV reported on Wednesday.

Hidalgo is roughly 10 miles away from McAllen, a town President Donald Trump visited last month during a trip to the southern border. Border agents, according to the news outlet, claimed they showed Trump photos of the tunnel during his visit.

The border security agency reportedly contacted Othal Brand, Jr., of the Hidalgo County Water Improvement District 3, for assistance.

"You've seen them on the news in Arizona and New Mexico and stuff like that but I've never seen one in the Valley,” Brand said of the tunnel. “That's the first one I've seen that's in our back yard."

The tunnel is nearly impossible to see from the Rio Grande River, at the bottom of a 30-foot embankment, and is located roughly 1,500 feet down the river from Brand's county water pump station, according to the report.

Brand told the Rio Grande Guardian that the tunnel was "some impressive work, it is not easy work building a tunnel like that."

“The cliff they dug through is a soft sand. The diggers push a piece of pipe into the earth and as they do they remove the sand. As they do that they keep pushing the pipe in. Once they get far enough in they erect these 4x4s and plywood on each side and the top," Brand continued.

The tunnel is reportedly scheduled to be blown up within the coming weeks.

U.S. Customs and Border Patrol did not immediately respond to Fox News' request for comment.