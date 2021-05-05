Border Patrol K-9 team finds 67 lbs of meth at immigration checkpoint

U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) agents from Southern California's El Centro Sector arrested a woman over the weekend who had been attempting to smuggling methamphetamine through an immigration checkpoint.

Agents seized 42 packages of the narcotic on Saturday morning at approximately 6:45 a.m. PT.

In an email to Fox News on Wednesday, a CBP spokesman said that the amount of methamphetamine seized in the El Centro Sector totaled 1,199 pounds from Oct. 1, 2020 – the beginning of the federal government's fiscal year – and 1,574 pounds this fiscal year.

However, the spokesman would not provide further details on the matter.

"Since, it is an ongoing investigation we are not giving out any details that would hinder the prosecution or cause an unfair trial. The information on the press release is the only information we will be providing for the time being," the spokesperson said.

"The incident occurred at approximately 6:45 a.m. when a gray 2009 Dodge Journey approached the Highway 86 immigration checkpoint," the agency said in a Monday release. "A Border Patrol K-9 detection team alerted to the vehicle in the primary inspection lane. Agents directed the vehicle to enter the secondary inspection area for further investigation."

Agents then found 42 packages of suspected narcotics that had been hidden inside of the rocker panels of the vehicle.

"The contents inside of the packages tested positive for the characteristics of methamphetamine," CBP said. "Agents arrested the driver and held her for further processing."

According to the release, the woman, a U.S. citizen, is 24 years old.

The CBP agents turned the woman, vehicle and drugs over to the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA).

The total weight of the methamphetamine seized was around 67.6 pounds with an estimated value of $185,900.

In a Tuesday tweet, CBP posted a photo of the K-9 agent in front of the packages.

"The nose always knows!" CBP exclaimed. "A Border Patrol K-9 detection team found 67lbs of meth inside of a vehicle at an immigration checkpoint on Saturday morning."