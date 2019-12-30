Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2019 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. All market data delayed 20 minutes.

Border security
Published

Border patrol K-9 killed, agent injured after vehicle slides on black ice in Washington, agency says

Nicole Darrah
By Nicole Darrah | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for Dec. 30Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for Dec. 30

Fox News Flash top headlines for Dec. 30 are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com

A K-9 serving a border patrol agent in Washington state was killed early Sunday when her agent slid across black ice, resulting in a tragic car accident, officials said.

The  dog, named Jackie, was with her agent patrolling an area near Colville, Wash., when their vehicle hit ice on Highway 395 around 2 a.m. and lost traction — not long before the vehicle "went over a steep embankment and rolled multiple times."

ARIZONA K-9 OFFICER KILLED BY FLEEING SUSPECT: 'WE LOST A BROTHER LAST NIGHT'

Jackie, a K-9 serving with U.S. Border Patrol, died in a car accident early Sunday morning in Washington, officials said.

Jackie, a K-9 serving with U.S. Border Patrol, died in a car accident early Sunday morning in Washington, officials said. (U.S. Border Patrol)

The agent was rescued from the vehicle using the Jaws of Life, but K-9 Jackie died from her injuries at the scene, U.S. Customs and Border Protection said in a press release on Sunday.

A U.S. military dog and other heroic pets make Fox News’ 2019 list of courageous canines

A U.S. military dog and other heroic pets make Fox News’ 2019 list of courageous canines

NEW YORK POLICE K-9 TAKES DOWN SUSPECT AFTER HE PUNCHED COP IN THE FACE

“Thank you to all the rescuers and medical staff involved and please remember K-9 Jackie and the agent in your thoughts and prayers,” Acting Chief Patrol Agent David BeMiller said in a statement. “We understand the risks that we take as well as our K-9 partners; it is never easy when we lose a partner.”

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Jackie had served with the federal agency since April 2015.

Nicole Darrah covers breaking and trending news for FoxNews.com. Follow her on Twitter at @nicoledarrah.