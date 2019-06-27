Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2019 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. All market data delayed 20 minutes.

Border security
Published

Border Patrol finds pricey stash of drugs in child car seat, stroller in California; woman arrested

Frank Miles
By Frank Miles | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for June 27Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for June 27

Fox News Flash top headlines for June 27 are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com

A woman in California was arrested earlier this month after agents found 23 packages containing methamphetamine, cocaine and heroin in her child’s car safety seat and stroller, according to the U.S. Border Patrol.

Agents confiscated 32.1 pounds of meth, 2.31 pounds of cocaine, and 4.55 pounds of heroin with a combined street value of $101,680, as Fox 11 reported.

The 25-year-old woman was arrested in Murrieta June 12.

The U.S. Border Patrol says agents arrested a woman in California after finding drugs in her child’s car safety seat. (U.S. Customs and Border Protection)

The U.S. Border Patrol says agents arrested a woman in California after finding drugs in her child’s car safety seat. (U.S. Customs and Border Protection)

Investigators said they stopped the car driven by a man with two women and three children.

They declined to identify the woman who was arrested, citing an ongoing investigation.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

She was not charged and was released, and the children were put in the care of an aunt in another car.

Murrieta is about 80 miles southeast of Los Angeles.

Click for more from Fox 11.

Frank Miles is a reporter and editor covering geopolitics, military, crime, technology and sports for FoxNews.com. His email is Frank.Miles@foxnews.com.