Border Patrol looking to build another facility in El Paso to process migrant children, families: report

U.S. Customs and Border Protection is aiming to build a facility in El Paso, Texas, capable of holding nearly 1,000 detainees amid an influx in migrants at the U.S.-Mexico border, a report says.

The agency asked the city of El Paso in December to sell 60 acres of land belonging to a water utility – with an assessed value of around $431,000 – near Highway 54 to create a "Central Processing Center," according to documents viewed by the El Paso Times. If built, the facility would be the second of its kind in the Texas border city.

"The USBP El Paso Sector does not have the processing space to hold and process the influx of migrants that enter the U.S. on a daily basis," read a July 2020 environmental assessment for the facility that was viewed by the newspaper.

The assessment evaluated plans for a property large enough "to accommodate 965 detainees and a staff of 200 for the processing and temporary holding of migrants who have crossed into the U.S.," the El Paso Times reports.

It added that the facility is intended "for the purpose of providing immediate, safe and secure processing and detention space for migrant families and unaccompanied children in the USBP El Paso Sector."

CBP El Paso spokesman Landon Hutchens told the newspaper that the project is "currently in the design phase" and the agency "is in the process of acquiring land for the facility" with funds allocated to it during fiscal year 2019.

The timeline for construction of such a facility was not immediately clear.

The first "Central Processing Center" in El Paso was built early last year, according to the El Paso Times.