Border Patrol agents catch 2 escaped Colorado prisoners in Arizona

Two Colorado prison escapees posing as undocumented immigrants were arrested by Border Patrol agents in Arizona on Wednesday.

Agents in Sells, Ariz., were on patrol when they stopped a vehicle around 5 p.m. with a 30-year-old driver and two men -- later identified as Jose Rodriguez and Raul Guzman.

Rodiguez, 35, and Guzman, 42, claimed to be in the country illegally and wished to be immediately returned to Mexico, a U.S. Customs and Border Protection news release said.

They eventually admitted to being fugitives who escaped from the Federal Correctional Institution’s Satellite Prison Camp in Florence, Colo. The men were discovered missing Wednesday morning.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Rodriguez was serving a six-year sentence and Guzman was sentenced to 10 years, both for drug charges. Both men and the driver were arrested and turned over to the U.S. Marshals Service.