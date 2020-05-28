Expand / Collapse search
Border security
Published

Border Patrol agents catch 2 escaped Colorado prisoners in Arizona

By Louis Casiano | Fox News
Two Colorado prison escapees posing as undocumented immigrants were arrested by Border Patrol agents in Arizona on Wednesday.

Agents in Sells, Ariz., were on patrol when they stopped a vehicle around 5 p.m. with a 30-year-old driver and two men -- later identified as Jose Rodriguez and Raul Guzman.

Rodiguez, 35, and Guzman, 42, claimed to be in the country illegally and wished to be immediately returned to Mexico, a U.S. Customs and Border Protection news release said.

Federal inmates Jose Rodriguez and Raul Guzman were arrested by Border Patrol agents Wednesday following an escape from a Colorado prison. (U.S. Customs and Border Protection)

They eventually admitted to being fugitives who escaped from the Federal Correctional Institution’s Satellite Prison Camp in Florence, Colo. The men were discovered missing Wednesday morning.

Rodriguez was serving a six-year sentence and Guzman was sentenced to 10 years, both for drug charges. Both men and the driver were arrested and turned over to the U.S. Marshals Service.