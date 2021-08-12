Expand / Collapse search
Border Patrol agents in California arrest 2 illegal migrants with sex offense convictions involving minors

USBP says El Sector has apprehended nearly 40 sex offenders this year

By Bradford Betz | Fox News
U.S. Border Patrol agents in California this week arrested two illegal migrants who have been convicted of sex crimes involving minors. 

The arrests of these individuals occurred at two separate times, according to the U.S. Customs and Border Protection. The first happened Tuesday around 1 p.m. Border Patrol agents assigned to the El Centro Sector encountered an illegal migrant who had entered the U.S. through the Jacumba Wilderness – an area in southcentral California just a few miles from the Mexican border. 

Left  Santiago Echeverria. Right: Unidentified, This criminal migrant was apprehended by #USBP after having been previously removed from the U.S.

Left  Santiago Echeverria. Right: Unidentified, This criminal migrant was apprehended by #USBP after having been previously removed from the U.S. (USBP)

The agents did a background check on this individual and discovered that he had previously been removed from the U.S. after having been convicted of a sex offense against a minor in Washington state

His identity has not been released because his prosecution is pending, a Border Patrol spokesperson told Fox News. 

MAYORKAS ANNOUNCES 212,672 MIGRANT ENCOUNTERS IN JULY, SAYS BORDER IS ‘ONE OF THE TOUGHEST CHALLENGES WE FACE’

The second incident happened early Wednesday morning. Border Patrol agents encountered another illegal migrant crossing into a desert region of California, east of the City of Calexico. 

Record checks revealed that the second individual, a 43-year-old Mexican national named Santiago Echeverria-Gutierrez, has a lengthy criminal history including sex offense convictions involving a minor in the state of California and had previously been deported. 

USBP says Echeverria-Gutierrez was the 37th sex offender that El Sector has apprehended this year. Both he and the other individual were arrested and transported to the El Centro Sector Processing Center for processing. 

Bradford Betz is an editor for Fox News. Follow him on Twitter @bradford_betz.

