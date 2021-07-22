Border Patrol agents apprehend nearly 200 migrants at the border, more than half unaccompanied children

U.S. Border Patrol agents in Arizona apprehended nearly 200 illegal immigrants near the Mexican border on Wednesday, finding that well over half were unaccompanied children.

Agents with the Tucson border sector encountered a group of 197 illegal immigrants shortly after 7 a.m. near San Miguel, just a few miles north of the U.S.-Mexican border.

The agents determined that 147 were unaccompanied children and that most of them had come from Guatemala.

A spokesperson for the U.S. Customs and Border Protection told Fox News that members of the group were transported to CBP’s processing facility where they were fed, medically screened, and processed for turnover of custody to the Department of Homeland Security’s Health and Human Services.

The encounter came just two days after Border Patrol agents encountered another group of illegal immigrants – this time, 48 – near Sasabe, Ariz. Of the group, 39 were juveniles, ages 5 to 17. Well over half were from Guatemala.

While illegal border crossings have broadly increased since Biden took office, the Tucson Sector Border Patrol has encountered more than 13,600 unaccompanied children for the fiscal year 2021 – a 189% increase over 2020.

CBP says the vast majority of apprehensions at the border are unaccompanied children who are coming from the "Northern Triangle" countries – Honduras, El Salvador, and Guatemala.