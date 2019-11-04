Border Patrol agent fatally shoots gunman near Mexico border, officials say

A U.S. Border Patrol agent fatally shot a gunman who opened fire early Monday near the southern border, immigration officials said.

The agent was in Sunland Park, New Mexico, about a mile from the border with Mexico and near El Paso, Texas, when he approached a group of four around 6 a.m. One of them pulled a gun and started shooting, U.S. Customs and Border Protection said in a statement.

The agent returned fire, struck the shooter and provided aid until emergency responders arrived, CBP said. The shooter later died at a hospital.

No agents were injured. No further details of the shooting were released, including the names of the agent and suspected shooter.

The CBP Office of Professional Responsibility said it will conduct an internal investigation of the incident.

CBP reported 15 use-of-force incidents with a firearm in fiscal year 2018 involving its agents. The agency has reported 208 use-of-force incidents involving a firearm since fiscal year 2012, according to recent figures.

Statistics for 2019 have not been released.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.