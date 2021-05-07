Border Patrol agent hospitalized with COVID-19 after responding to border crisis in March

A Maine man and U.S. Border Patrol agent who was assigned to work along the southern border in Texas earlier this year has been hospitalized for weeks after contracting the novel coronavirus, his loved ones have said.

Kostas Papadopoulos was deployed to Texas on March 1 "to assist with the current migrant crisis" and, that same month was hospitalized with COVID-19, according to a GoFundMe page created to benefit him and his family. The page does not specify how long he was in Texas before he got sick.

DHS CHIEF MAYORKAS TOURS BORDER FACILITY, SAYS HUNDREDS OF MIGRANT KIDS STILL COMING OVER EVERY DAY

Papadopoulos was admitted to the hospital in March and was later moved to the intensive care unit for more than a month, the page states.

"Being hospitalized for so long and far from family/friends has placed a tremendous burden on this family. Their family, friends, co-workers of the U.S. Border Patrol, and church family agree that Kostas & Jackie would offer the utmost support to another family in need," organizer Dayna Lincoln wrote on the GoFundMe page. "Thus, we feel it is time to ask that our community offer support to them during this difficult time."

Lincoln created the fundraising page earlier this week, to "help offset costs for an out-of-pocket medical evacuation flight from Texas to Boston, where Kostas will be further evaluated," she wrote. She did not respond to Fox News’ requests seeking comment.

BIG BEND SECTOR IS UTILIZING NEW TECHNOLOGY TO FIGHT ILLEGAL BORDER ACTIVITY

As of Friday, the page had raised nearly $39,000 for the Papadopoulos family, far surpassing their $25,000 goal that had been originally set.

In an update provided Thursday on the page, Lincoln wrote that arrangements had been made to transfer Papadopoulos, a father of three, to the Boston hospital for further treatment closer to home.

Lincoln thanked Papadopoulos’ "brothers and sisters" of the Border Patrol for "looking after him" when his wife, Jaclyn, could not be there.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"Since Kostas was first admitted to the hospital in March, his family and coworkers have been working toward a single goal: bring him home," the update states. "There remains a long road ahead for his full recovery and the continued support and encouragement from everyone will be a BIG part of it. We hope and pray his time in Boston will be a short stop on his way back to Maine."