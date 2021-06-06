Border agents rescue 26 migrants stranded in Arizona desert

U.S. Border agents on Wednesday rescued 26 migrants who had become stranded in the sweltering Arizona desert.

The agents received a 911 call from a group of migrants in the Tabletop Mountains, which is near Arizona’s southern border shared with Mexico.

Agents from the Casa Grande Border Patrol Station and Tucson Sector BORSTAR responded to the area and located the 26 migrants, U.S. Customs and Border Protection said in a press release.

Of those migrants, several needed immediate treatment for heat-related illnesses, while four were flown to a local hospital for severe dehydration.

No further details were released.

U.S. Customs and Border Protection says temperatures that day had surpassed 95 degrees Fahrenheit. The agency said crossing the U.S.-Mexico border will become even more dangerous going into summer amid increased temperatures.

The rescue came just a couple of days after Yuma Sector Border agents found two deceased individuals in separate locations in the desert southeast of the Foothills.

The first individual, a 40-year-old male Mexican national, was found in the Barry M. Goldwater bombing range Monday morning – just a few miles away from a rescue beacon, CBP said.

The following day, Yuma Air Interdiction responded to an area south of the Yuma foothills regarding a call about a female who had collapsed and died.

The female, identified as a 20-year-old Guatemalan national, was with a group of other migrants, including a 16-year-old guide from San Luis, Mexico.

The agents took the migrants into custody and the deceased female was turned over to the Yuma County Sheriff’s Officer coroner, CBP said.