Border security
Border agents in Texas snag more than 400 illegals in 5-minute span

Paulina Dedaj
By Paulina Dedaj | Fox News
U.S. Border Patrol agents working in El Paso apprehended two large groups of illegal immigrants consisting of over 400 people within five minutes. 

It took a mere five minutes on Tuesday morning for Border Patrol agents in Texas to apprehend more than 400 illegal immigrants.

According to U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP), agents near the wall just west of Bowie High School in El Paso encountered a group of 194 illegals around 2:45 a.m. Just five minutes later, agents snagged a second group -- this time, it was 245 people -- near downtown El Paso.

The immigrants mainly comprised families and unaccompanied minors from Central America.

Officials said that in all, more than 430 people, including those in the two large groups, had been taken in near the El Paso Sector Border Patrol, just three hours into the day.

That specific port of entry averages 570 apprehensions a day.

