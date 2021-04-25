Border agents blame smugglers for endangering the lives of mom, 2 children at border wall

‘Heartless, greedy smugglers’ were caught on surveillance cameras using a rope to lower a mom and her two young children down a 30-foot section of the border wall about three miles west of California's Calexico West Port of Entry, according to a statement.

The woman, who is 32 years old, and her two children, a 2-year-old girl and 6-year-old boy were identified as undocumented individuals from Venezuela.

Video at 3:15 a.m. on Thursday showed a man being lowered with a small child "clinging" to his back, and then an adult woman holding another small child while she was lowered by smugglers, the statement read.

The statement, which was obtained by Fox News, said the smugglers had provided the rope and "physically lowered each adult down the border wall." Three adults and two children were taken into custody, the statement said.

Chief Patrol Agent Gregory K. Bovino said these smugglers "continue to endanger the lives of undocumented individuals for money."

"We were lucky that the mother and her two children, as well as the two men, were no dropped from the 30-foot border wall," he said. The other two individuals were from Venezuela but had no relationship with the mother and children.