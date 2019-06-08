Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2019 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. All market data delayed 20 minutes.

Border security
Published

Border agent saves migrant woman, son after finding them covered in 'thousands of bees'

Paulina Dedaj
By Paulina Dedaj | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for June 8Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for June 8

Fox News Flash top headlines for June 8 are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com

BROWNSVILLE, Texas – A border agent is being hailed a hero after officials said he rescued a migrant woman and her son, 8, after finding them covered in “thousands of bees.”

U.S. Customs and Border Protection officials said an agent patrolling along the Rio Grande in Brownsville, Texas, noticed a small swarm of bees.

After clearing out the insects, the unidentified agent attempted to track down the source of the swarm and eventually found a jacket and bundle “covered in thousands of bees,” officials said. But further inspection revealed that the bundle was actually a woman “curled up in the fetal position.”

AMERICAN KILLED IN BORDER SHOOTOUT WAS ATTEMPTING TO SMUGGLE IN CHINESE NATIONALS, OFFICIALS SAY

The agent instructed the woman to stand up and run into his unit, at which time he found that the women had in fact been shielding a small child from the bees.

Once safely inside the unit, officials said the agent evaluated the pair and requested an ambulance. While waiting for the transport, the 8-year-old began to vomit, prompting the border agent to drive them directly to the hospital himself.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

They were admitted to the intensive care unit, where officials say they are expected to recover.

The mother and son were later identified as Guatemalan nationals.

Paulina Dedaj is a writer/ reporter for Fox News. Follow her on Twitter @PaulinaDedaj.