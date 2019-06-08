A border agent is being hailed a hero after officials said he rescued a migrant woman and her son, 8, after finding them covered in “thousands of bees.”

U.S. Customs and Border Protection officials said an agent patrolling along the Rio Grande in Brownsville, Texas, noticed a small swarm of bees.

After clearing out the insects, the unidentified agent attempted to track down the source of the swarm and eventually found a jacket and bundle “covered in thousands of bees,” officials said. But further inspection revealed that the bundle was actually a woman “curled up in the fetal position.”

The agent instructed the woman to stand up and run into his unit, at which time he found that the women had in fact been shielding a small child from the bees.

Once safely inside the unit, officials said the agent evaluated the pair and requested an ambulance. While waiting for the transport, the 8-year-old began to vomit, prompting the border agent to drive them directly to the hospital himself.

They were admitted to the intensive care unit, where officials say they are expected to recover.

The mother and son were later identified as Guatemalan nationals.