Booze bandit sticks $1,000 worth of scotch down his pants: police

Police in Florida say a thief was able to steal $1,000 worth of scotch by sticking the bottles down his pants.

Investigators on Monday released surveillance images of the bizarre heist, which allegedly took place on Oct. 5 at Total Wine in Boynton Beach – about 60 miles north of Miami.

Police said the suspect took scotch bottles out of their boxes and concealed them down the front of his pants. The exact brand or number of bottles wasn’t clear.

The thief didn’t take everything in one trip but instead made three trips in three hours, the Sun-Sentinel reported, citing police spokeswoman Stephanie Slater.

Investigators have released the surveillance images in hopes that it will create a lead in the case. The Boynton Beach Police Department is asking anyone with information to call 561-732-8116.