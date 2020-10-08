Expand / Collapse search
2020 Presidential Election
Published

‘Boobytrapped’ political sign slices Michigan township worker’s fingers

Trump signs had razor blades along the bottom

By Paul Best | Fox News
An employee of a town in Michigan had to get 13 stitches in his hand after he was cut by a boobytrapped Trump sign that had razorblades along the bottom of it.

The 52-year-old Commerce Township building inspector was removing political campaign signs from the road right of way, as the town has an ordinance that requires signs to be 33 feet from the road, and these signs were within that distance.

Razorblades lined the bottom of the political sign - Courtesy of Oakland County Sheriff's Office

When he reached down to grab the sign, several razorblades along the bottom of the sign lacerated three of his fingers. He had to get 13 stitches after the incident.

MASSACHUSETTS MAN ERECTS ELECTRIC FENCE PROTECTING TRUMP 2020 LAWN SIGN

It was a Trump 2020 campaign sign that had the slogan, "Promises Made, Promises Kept."

Razorblades lined the bottom of the political sign - Courtesy of Oakland County Sheriff's Office

The Oakland County Sheriff's Office said they are investigating the incident. The homeowner told deputies that their signs had been stolen, but the signs were placed back in the yard while they were out of town.

These boobytrapped political signs in Michigan are far from the first rigged signs, though they might have been the most dangerous.

The Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reported in the last presidential election that a Methodist minister had to put hidden tripwires in her Hillary Clinton signs that would trigger an alarm if someone tried to steal them.

An Orlando homeowner also rigged their Trump sign with electricity in the last election to shock any would-be thieves.

Paul Best is a reporter for FOX Business and Fox News. Follow him on twitter at @KincaidBest.

