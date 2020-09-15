Expand / Collapse search
Police and Law Enforcement
Published

NYPD, FBI investigates Queens home with suspected ‘bomb making’ materials inside

Police tipped off to possible equipment after neighbor tripped over suspicious packages

By Joe Marino, Kenneth Garger | New York Post
Fox News Flash top headlines for September 15

The NYPD Bomb Squad and the FBI are investigating a Queens home containing suspected “bomb making” materials, police sources said.

Authorities said they were tipped off to the potential explosives after the home across from Astoria Park on 19th Street erupted in flames about 2 p.m. Tuesday.

The landlord of the house, who lives on the block, stumbled upon the suspicious packages while surveying the fire damage, sources said. He called the FDNY, who passed along the intel to police, sources said.

Investigators later recovered what was described by police sources as three bags of “bomb making” material, possibly ammonium nitrate. Wick cords, used for fuses, and bomb making books were also found, sources said.

The discovery created a hectic scene with a large police presence and expansive street closures.

New York, United States - April 23, 2014: Police car in traffic on 7th Avenue at Times Square, Midtown Manhattan, New York City at night. Times Square is is brightly lit by neons and billboards and is part of the theater district in Manhattan. It is also one of the main tourist attractions of the city with nearly 40 million tourists visiting it yearly.

“Due to a police emergency please avoid Astoria Park and the surrounding streets,” NYPD’s 114th Precinct tweeted Tuesday night.

One person inside the home was injured during the fire, which started on the first-floor and was extinguished within 30 minutes, the FDNY said.

