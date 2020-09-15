NYPD, FBI investigates Queens home with suspected ‘bomb making’ materials inside

The NYPD Bomb Squad and the FBI are investigating a Queens home containing suspected “bomb making” materials, police sources said.

Authorities said they were tipped off to the potential explosives after the home across from Astoria Park on 19th Street erupted in flames about 2 p.m. Tuesday.

The landlord of the house, who lives on the block, stumbled upon the suspicious packages while surveying the fire damage, sources said. He called the FDNY, who passed along the intel to police, sources said.



NYPD NAB SUSPECT SEEN IN VIDEO ASSAULTING 2 TRAFFIC AGENTS

Investigators later recovered what was described by police sources as three bags of “bomb making” material, possibly ammonium nitrate. Wick cords, used for fuses, and bomb making books were also found, sources said.

The discovery created a hectic scene with a large police presence and expansive street closures.

“Due to a police emergency please avoid Astoria Park and the surrounding streets,” NYPD’s 114th Precinct tweeted Tuesday night.



CLICK HERE FOR THE FOX NEWS APP

One person inside the home was injured during the fire, which started on the first-floor and was extinguished within 30 minutes, the FDNY said.