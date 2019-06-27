Expand / Collapse search
Bomb-making materials found in boxes for homeless donated to church in North Carolina

By Frank Miles | Fox News
Authorities found bomb-making materials inside donated boxes designated to benefit the homeless at a warehouse near a church in North Carolina, according to a report. (Google Maps)

Authorities Thursday found bomb-making materials inside donated boxes designated to benefit the homeless at a warehouse near a church in North Carolina, according to reports.

FOX 46 CHARLOTTE reported that Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department's Explosive Ordinance Disposal helped remove the materials from the building associated with the Catholic Church of Charlotte.

The church uses the building to store items for homeless relief projects.

Authorities said workers found the materials while sorting through the boxes; the workers had collected donated items from an apartment where an individual died earlier this month.

