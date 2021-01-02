'Bomb cyclone' slams Alaska's Aleutian Islands

A record-breaking bomb cyclone smashed into Alaska's sparsely populated Aleutian Islands on New Year's Eve, with waves towering over 50 feet and winds up to 109 mph.

Atmospheric pressure at Shemya, one of Alaska's westernmost islands broke the previous record set in 1977, according to the National Weather Service.

The rapid drop in pressure led to "bombogenesis," which can occur when a warm air mass smashes into a cold air mass, causing pressure to drop significantly in 24 hours, according to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration.

A buoy off Amchitka Island measured an average wave height of 58.1 feet, or nearly six stories.

"It’s the most intense storm ever recorded in the North Pacific, excluding typhoons," Brian Brettschneider, a NOAA research scientist told Reuters.