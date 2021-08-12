Expand / Collapse search
Police and Law Enforcement
Published

3 Nashville police shoot, kill man running toward them with knife, bodycam footage shows

Officers asked the unnamed 31-year-old suspect to drop his weapon multiple times.

By Audrey Conklin | Fox News
Bodycam footage released Wednesday shows the moment three Nashville police officers shot and killed a suspect who charged toward them while wielding a knife

The critical incident briefing video posted to YouTube also shows officers asking the unnamed 31-year-old suspect from Birmingham, Alabama, to drop his weapon multiple times. 

BULLETS FLY IN NASHVILLE WALMART PARKING LOT

The suspect appears nonresponsive until he exits his vehicle on Charlotte Pike and runs at officers with the knife in his hand.

Bodycam footage published Wednesday shows the moment three Nashville police officers shot and killed a suspect who charged toward them while wielding a knife. (Nashville Metro Police Department YouTube video)

Officer Richard Clemons, an eight-year department veteran, was doing "routine business checks" at 5 a.m. Wednesday when he spotted a Toyota parked outside a Cricket cell phone store and approached the suspect, who was armed with the knife inside the vehicle, Kristin Mumford of the Nashville Metro Police Department says in the video.

Clemons "repeatedly" told the suspect to drop the knife and called for backup, Mumford said. 

West Precinct officers Colin Bleem, a five-year veteran, and Jonathan Phipps, a three-year veteran, responded to the scene before the suspect charged at the three officers, who then fired at the Alabama man.

The Nashville Metro Police Department told Fox News they did not have any additional information about the deceased suspect at the time of publication.

