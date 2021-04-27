Burned body of man found in Puerto Rico may be missing tourist from Delaware: reports

A partially burned corpse found in Puerto Rico may be that of a missing tourist from Delaware, according to reports.

The body had similar markings to 24-year-old Tariq Quadir Loat, of Wilmington, who was reported missing after a violent altercation in Old San Juan on Saturday night, the Delaware News Journal reported, citing local police.

Loat's family arrived in Puerto Rico on Monday to determine whether it was his body that was found, according to the paper.

Loat’s pregnant girlfriend reported him missing after he and a friend, 23-year-old James Jackson, were attacked and beaten in the La Perla neighborhood of Old San Juan, police said.

Puerto Rico Police Commissioner Antonio López Figueroa issued a statement over the weekend, saying the two tourists were attacked "after buying illicit drugs and trying to take photos in the place," according to newspaper El Vocero de Puerto Rico.

López Figueroa said the two Americans "ignored the warning not to take photographs at the site, which led to an altercation." He said Loat and Jackson were attacked with various objects.

While Jackson managed to escape into a local store and ask for help, he became separated from Loat, local news outlet La Primera Hora reported.

The body discovered Saturday had burns to 70% of it and a tattoo on a forearm similar to Loat’s, according to the outlet.

It was not immediately clear whether Loat's family determined the body was his.