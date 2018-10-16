Body of girl, 2, found partially buried in Philadelphia park

Police say the body of a 2-year-old girl has been found partially buried in a north Philadelphia park.

Capt. Jack Ryan of the police homicide division said the child had been reported missing Monday and a caregiver led police to Kemble Park.

Ryan says a search began early Tuesday and the toddler's body was found partially buried with the top of her head partially exposed. He said it's unclear how long the child's body had been there.

Ryan called the discovery "absolutely sad." He said "It's terrible to see a child meet this kind of end." The child's name wasn't immediately released. Tests were planned to confirm her identity.

Police say the caregiver is being questioned and police are trying to contact the parents of the child.