California
Published

Body of Colorado woman who vanished in Malibu found: police

By Bradford Betz | Fox News
The body of a Colorado woman who went missing last week was found Thursday afternoon in the Pacific Ocean north of Los Angeles, authorities said.

Jennifer Michelle Lorber, 30, vanished May 23, after checking into a motel along Pacific Coast Highway. Her rental 2018 Toyota Rav4 was found abandoned 3 days later. Her body was found around 9 a.m. Thursday approximately 675 feet from the shoreline of Paradise Cove in Malibu, police said.

Police say the body Jennifer Michelle Lorber was found in the Pacific Ocean on Thursday. 

Police say the body Jennifer Michelle Lorber was found in the Pacific Ocean on Thursday.  (LA County Sheriff's Dpt. )

The circumstances surrounding her death are not immediately known. The sheriff’s department said Lorber’s family had told deputies she suffered from depression and they were concerned for her health.

Authorities are asking anyone with information about this incident to contact the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department's Missing Persons Unit at 323-890-5500.

Bradford Betz is an editor for Fox News. Follow him on Twitter @bradford_betz.