Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2020 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. All market data delayed 20 minutes.

Missing Persons
Published

Body of North Carolina infant found in cemetery after Amber Alert, mom's robbery arrest

By Robert Gearty | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for Feb. 22Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for Feb. 22

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

North Carolina police went to a cemetery early Saturday and found the body of an infant whose disappearance hours earlier prompted an Amber Alert.

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department homicide detectives had been assigned to investigate the death of the baby, Chi-Liam Cody Brown-Erickson, who was 6 months old, Fox 46 Charlotte reported.

The Matthews Police Department issued the Amber Alert for the baby around 10 p.m. Friday after arresting his mother Tamara Brown on a charge of robbing two people at a Walmart, according to the station.

MISSING WISCONSIN MOM, GIRLS FOUND DEAD IN GARAGE AFTER AMBER ALERT; WOMAN'S BOYFRIEND IN CUSTODY

She was arrested as police were looking for her and the baby, the station reported. Matthews police began looking for them around 7 p.m. Friday after reporting that neither had been seen since noon that day, and Brown could be suffering from a mental health disability, Fox 46 reported.

FLORIDA POLICE ISSUE AMBER ALERT FOR MISSING NEWBORN LAST SEEN AT HOME WHERE 3 WOMEN FOUND SHOT DEAD

The Amber Alert notification said Brown, 30, was not fully cooperative, according to the station.

Police said they found Chi-Liam at Sharon Memorial Park in Charlotte around 4 a.m.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

In addition to the robbery charges, Brown was charged with assaulting a government official, police said.