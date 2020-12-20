Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2020 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Missing Persons
Published

Body of missing North Carolina mom found days after boyfriend charged with her death: reports

Emily Montgomery was last seen at her home the day before Thanksgiving

By Stephen Sorace | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for December 20Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for December 20

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

The body of a 26-year-old North Carolina mother who went missing last month has been found days after her boyfriend was charged with her murder, according to reports.

Emily Montgomery was last seen at her home in Apex on Nov. 25, the Apex Police Department said. Her family reported her missing two days later after not hearing from her over Thanksgiving.

SUZANNE MORPHEW'S HUSBAND SPOTTED PASSING OUT FLYERS AGAIN: REPORT

Police said her body was found Saturday in an industrial area in Raleigh, WRAL-TV reported. She was the mother of a 5-year-old boy.

Emily Montgomery was last seen the day before Thanksgiving, police said.

Emily Montgomery was last seen the day before Thanksgiving, police said. (Apex Police Department)

Jose Carlos Jacome-Granizo, Montgomery’s 29-year-old boyfriend, was charged with first-degree murder on Dec. 10, the station reported. If convicted, he faces life in prison or the death penalty.

Police have not released details on Jacome-Granizo's arrest, saying only that investigators "developed additional information and evidence" that led to his arrest, WTVD-TV reported.

Further information on Montgomery’s death has not been made public. 

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Following Montgomery’s disappearance, her mother Amy told WRAL that her daughter was "a pure joy" and thanked the public for their prayers.

After news of her death, friend Lyra Marra posted that she was devastated.

"Emily Montgomery I will love you forever," she wrote.

Your Money