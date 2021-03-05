Body believed to be missing Kentucky man found in Grand Canyon

The National Park Service recovered a body in the Grand Canyon believed to be that of a missing Kentucky man.

Along with the body, park personnel found a motorcycle on Wednesday below the South Kaibab Trailhead.

Officials believe the man to be 40-year-old John Pennington, who was reported missing last week.

Pennington was last seen on the South Rim of the Grand Canyon, possibly riding a yellow motorcycle, NPS has said.

The National Park Service and the Coconino County Medical Examiner are investigating the death.