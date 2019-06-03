Expand / Collapse search
Body found in Arkansas identified as Maleah Davis

By Robert Gearty | Fox News
A Texas medical examiner confirmed Monday the body of a small child found in a garbage bag in Arkansas was that of missing 4-year-old Maleah Davis.

Maleah’s remains were found Friday along I-30 in Hope by workers and transported to Houston for identification.

The Harris County Institute of Forensic Sciences was still determining the cause and manner of death, FOX26 Houston reported.

REMAINS FOUND IN ARKANSAS MAY BE THAT OF MISSING MALEAH DAVIS, POLICE SAY

She was reported missing May 4 by her mother’s boyfriend, 27-year-old Derion Vence, who told police Maleah was abducted by criminals who'd released him and his son.

Derion Vence, the man who reported 4-year-old Maleah Davis had been abducted from him last May 4 was arrested a week later on a charge of tampering with a human corpse.

He was jailed May 11 on a charge of tampering with a human corpse after cadaver dogs detected a scent in the trunk of his vehicle.

Maleah’s body was found after a community activist told reporters Vence confessed dumping her body in Arkansas. Vence also allegedly said the death was an accident.