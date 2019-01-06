Body found at Florida home in probe of murdered family; husband arrested in Ohio

A body has been recovered from a Florida home that was linked to the killings of three family members, investigators said Sunday.

The identity of the body was not immediately clear, but the Pasco County Sheriff's Office said the body was with the medical examiner's office.

At the home, located in Tarpon Springs, the bodies of a couple, identified as Richard Ivancic, 71 and Laura Ivancic, 59, and their son, 25-year-old Nicholas Ivancic, were found dead on Jan. 1 after authorities conducted a welfare check.

Officials said their bodies were found in a state of "advanced decomposition," and said the killings likely happened on Dec. 19 or Dec. 20. The bodies of three small dogs were also found in the home.

The Ivancics' daughter, 21-year-old Jamie Ivancic, was missing under what police called "suspicious circumstances." Her husband, Shelby Nealy, 25, was taken into custody on Friday in Lakewood, Ohio. Authorities said he initially was charged with receiving stolen property because he was driving one victim's car, but later faced three charges of first-degree murder.

Tarpon Spring Police Maj. Jeffrey Young said at a news conference Friday that the situation remained under investigation, and that officials feared Jamie Ivancic also "may be a victim of foul play."

Tarpon Springs police investigators said Nealy admitted he was involved in the killings. He was arrested after investigators were able to track a red 2013 Kia Sorento owned by Laura Ivancic to Ohio.

He was taken into custody after walking outside toward the vehicle from an apartment, where the younger couple's two children, aged 2 and 3, were inside unharmed. They were taken to a family services agency.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.