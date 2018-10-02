Expand / Collapse search
Body found across street from Oakland police headquarters

Amy Lieu
A body was found across the street from the Oakland Police Department on Tuesday.

A man's body was found Tuesday in a litter-strewn lot across the street from police headquarters in Oakland, Calif., a report said.

Authorities believe the man was a transient who might have lived in a structure in the fenced-off lot, the East Bay Times reported.

The lot was also surrounded by a metal fence convered with mesh, according to the report.

The body was found around 11:45 a.m. Tuesday in what was previously a parking lot, the report said.

There was no "obvious sign of trauma" to his body, authorities said, and he appeared to have been dead for some time, the East Bay Times reported.

An autopsy will be performed to determine the cause of death, the report said.

