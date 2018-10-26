Bodies of couple who plunged to death at Yosemite National Park's Taft Point recovered, officials say

The bodies of two people who fell 800 feet to their death from a popular overlook at Yosemite National Park were finally recovered Friday by park rangers, an official said.

Park spokeswoman Jamie Richards said that rangers worked all day Thursday to recover the bodies of a male and female spotted the day before by a tourist at Taft Point. She said rangers had to rappel down and climb the steep terrain in order to reach the bodies. A California Highway Patrol helicopter also assisted them, she said.

Visitors to Taft Point are able to walk to the granite ledge of the overlook which has no railings. It has become a popular spot for picture taking. Railings only exist at a small portion of the site.

Richards said investigators are still trying to figure out when and from which point of the 3,000 foot overlook the couple fell from.

The victims have yet to be identified.

There have been no fewer than 10 deaths at the park this year alone, six from falls.

In 2015, world-famous wingsuiter Dean Potter and partner Graham Hunt died after jumping from Taft Point in an attempt to clear a V-shaped notch in a ridgeline. They were at flying in wingsuits but crashed. BASE jumping is illegal in the park.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.