Bobcat that survived California wildfire struck, killed by driver, officials say

A bobcat that survived last year's Woolsey Fire in California died last week after being hit by a car, officials said.

A driver struck and killed the male bobcat, dubbed B-361, in Calabasas last Friday, Santa Monica National Recreation Area said in a tweet on Monday. The bobcat had roamed between the burned and unburned areas of Malibu Canyon.

The staff said the bobcat's carcass will undergo a necropsy.

Officials started tracking the animal last November, two days before the Woolsey Fire broke out in Los Angeles and Ventura counties, scorching nearly 100,000 acres of land, KTLA reported. Park rangers monitor mountain lions and bobcats in the region through GPS tracking.

Days after the wildfire began, Santa Monica National Recreation officials said several of the felines were missing.

At least 18 mountain lions have been struck and killed by vehicles in the area since 2002.