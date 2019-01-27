Expand / Collapse search
New York
Published

Boats break free in New York's Hudson River amid ice jams, cruise ship slams into train bridge

Travis Fedschun
By Travis Fedschun | Fox News
Multiple boats escape from Hudson River, crash into Amtrak bridgeVideo

Multiple boats escape from Hudson River, crash into Amtrak bridge

Eight large barges, including a cruise boat, broke loose and floated down the Hudson River towards Albany.

Rising waters and ice jams along New York's Hudson River created chaos along the waterway Friday morning when several vessels, including an unoccupied cruise ship, broke free and floated away.

New York State Police said in a series of posts on Twitter that the boats broke loose from their moorings in Troy before floating south down the Hudson River towards Albany.

State police were forced to close several bridges between Troy and Albany during the morning rush hour as a precaution as the boats drifted south.

State police posted an aerial image on Twitter showing the boats floating downriver.

Video footage from a state police drone also showed the four-deck Captain J.P. III cruise ship floating amid several ice floes.

Crews from the tugboats Frances, left, and Margot work to free the Captain J.P. III cruise ship that broke away from its winter moorings in Troy, N.Y., and floated down river.

Crews from the tugboats Frances, left, and Margot work to free the Captain J.P. III cruise ship that broke away from its winter moorings in Troy, N.Y., and floated down river. (AP Photo/Hans Pennink)

The cruise ship eventually came to rest when it got jammed under a railroad bridge connecting Albany and Rensselaer for several hours.

The Captain JP III cruise ship is wedged against the Livingston Avenue train bridge that spans the Hudson River, Friday, Jan. 25, 2019 in Albany, N.Y.

The Captain JP III cruise ship is wedged against the Livingston Avenue train bridge that spans the Hudson River, Friday, Jan. 25, 2019 in Albany, N.Y. (New York State Police)

Amtrak trains had to reduce speeds as they traveled over the bridge until the boat was able to be removed.

Two Coast Guard ice-breaking cutters and two commercial tugboats worked to eventually pull the boat free, according to the Associated Press.

Captain JP III cruise ship is wedged against the Livingston Avenue train bridge that spans the Hudson River in Albany, N.Y., Friday, Jan. 25, 2019.

Captain JP III cruise ship is wedged against the Livingston Avenue train bridge that spans the Hudson River in Albany, N.Y., Friday, Jan. 25, 2019. (AP Photo/Hans Pennink)

The Coast Guard said the ship was freed around 3:30 p.m. and towed back north to Troy.

All of the other vessels that drifted downriver were also secured by Friday afternoon, the Coast Guard added.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Travis Fedschun is a reporter for FoxNews.com. Follow him on Twitter @travfed