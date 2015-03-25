Boat crash on central NY lake kills father, 2 sons

Authorities say divers have recovered the bodies of a father and two of his sons who were killed when their boat struck a buoy on a central New York lake.

Lt. James McCarthy of the Oneida County Sheriff's Office says Friday morning that the bodies were found near where the boat sank after it ran into a buoy about five miles from the eastern end of Oneida Lake late Thursday night. A third son was rescued by firefighters after a 911 call was received around 10:15 p.m.

McCarthy says the boat sank in about 15 feet of water.

The victims have been identified but their names and ages were being withheld until relatives are notified.

The accident happened a day after a yacht capsized off Long Island, killing three children.