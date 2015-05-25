Board reviewing Ohio Wal-Mart shooting recommends police body cameras, other suggestions

A community board tasked with reviewing the fatal police shooting of a man carrying an air rifle in a southwestern Ohio Wal-Mart store has recommended that city police officers wear body cameras.

The Dayton Daily News reports (http://bit.ly/1BEFrIl ) the board also recommended that Beavercreek police develop a citizen advisory committee and videotape police training exercises.

Twenty-two-year-old John Crawford III was shot in August when police responded to a 911 call reporting a man waving what appeared to be a firearm at the store in the Dayton suburb. Police said the air rifle looked real, and a grand jury concluded the shooting was justified.

The board of law enforcement officers and community members reviewed audio and video related to the shooting and other evidence before submitting its report.

