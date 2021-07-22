Expand / Collapse search
New York
BMW driver plows through protesters outside NYPD precinct, injures cop and demonstrator

Police gave chase and stopped the driver a few blocks away

New York Post
A man behind the wheel of a BMW drove through a Greenwich Village protest on Wednesday night, injuring one of the demonstrators and an NYPD officer, police and sources said.

The chaos unfolded outside the NYPD’s 6th Precinct, where about 25 people gathered to demand the firing of a sergeant who works in the command, sources said.

At about 10:30 p.m., the BMW driver pulled up and honked at the protesters, who were blocking the road on West 10th Street near Bleecker Street, sources said.

The protesters swarmed the vehicle — and police responded to the fracas — before the driver hit the gas and plowed into the crowd, sources said.

A demonstrator and police officer were hit and suffered minor injuries, police and sources said.

New York Police Department (NYPD) officers stand guard outside of Washington Square Park amid a rise of gun violence in New York, U.S., on Saturday, July 17, 2021. Photographer: Michael Nagle/Bloomberg via Getty Images

New York Police Department (NYPD) officers stand guard outside of Washington Square Park amid a rise of gun violence in New York, U.S., on Saturday, July 17, 2021. Photographer: Michael Nagle/Bloomberg via Getty Images

Police gave chase and stopped the driver a few blocks away on Grove Street, the NYPD said.

The driver was arrested for leaving the scene of an accident and reckless endangerment, police said.

