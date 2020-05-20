Blue Angels honor US Naval Academy's class of 2020 with special flyover: See the video

Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.

The Navy's Blue Angel flight squadron performed a surprise flyover for the 2020 graduates of the U.S. Naval Academy in Annapolis on Wednesday, as cadets looked on from below and cheered.

Graduates were seated six feet apart from each other during the ceremony in accordance with social distancing measures, due to the novel coronavirus.

The restrictions did not dampen spirits, however, as the midshipmen threw their hats into the air at the exact same moment the planes passed overhead.

This isn't the first sky-high salute the Blue Angels have handed out recently. The squadron teamed up with Air Force pilots last month to salute first responders and essential workers, who were continuing to perform their duties despite the dangers of the COVID-19 outbreak.

The Air Force Thunderbirds and the Navy's Blue Angels carried out formation flights over New York City, Newark, N.J.; Trenton, N.J., and Philadelphia.

The Blue Angels and Thunderbirds also flew over Washington, D.C. earlier this month, to honor healthcare workers near Sibley Memorial Hospital, Fox 5 reported. They then flew over Atlanta after covering the D.C. area

Both flight teams from last month were flying in formation between 1,000 to 1,600 feet.

Fox News' Lucas Tomlinson contributed to this report