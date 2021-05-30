BLM cofounder called for the end of Israel in 2015

Black Lives Matter cofounder Patrisse Cullors called for the end of Israel in 2015 during a panel at the Harvard Law School.

"Palestine is our generation’s South Africa. If we don’t step up boldly and courageously to end the imperialist project that’s called Israel, we’re doomed," Cullors said.

The Human Rights Program at Harvard law hosted Cullors and several other activists in April of 2015 for a panel titled, "Globalizing Ferguson: Racialized Policing and International Resistance." During the panel, Cullors shared her experience in visiting the West Bank and Gaza in 2015 as part of a delegation with other far-left activists. She claims she witnessed "violence" and the "terror" against Palestinians which was caused by Israelis and "Zionists."

She told the audience one way for Americans to fight back was to join the Boycott, Divestment, Sanctions (BDS) movement, which seeks to pressure Israel to change its policies toward Palestinians.

ISRAEL, EGYPT TALK TRUCE WITH HAMAS, REBUILDING GAZA STRIP

The BLM cofounder recently announced she was stepping down as executive director of the Black Lives Matter Global Network Foundation after serving in the position for five years. She claims her reason for stepping down is to devote more time to other projects like the release of her second book and a television deal with Warner Bros.

Her sudden departure came amid questions surrounding her finances. The New York Post reported back in April that Cullors purchased four homes for $3.2 million, which raised questions among other activists. Hawk Newsome, the head of Black Lives Matter Greater New York City, to call for an "independent investigation" into the foundation’s finances. The two organizations are not affiliated.

Cullors denies receiving a salary from the foundation but critics allege she might be using donations from the foundation to enrich herself. She denies those claims and says her income comes from other sources from book sales and a YouTube deal.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

In the past, Cullors has referred to herself as a "trained Marxist."

You can watch the full panel below. Cullors’ remarks about Israel begin around the 50:12 mark.