BLM faces revolt as local chapters allege power grab, murky finances

Some Black Lives Matter chapters are revolting against the organized movement's national arm, accusing leaders of providing little financial transparency and not much in the way of financial support.

Ten local chapters issued a statement Monday outlining concerns regarding financial disclosure, decision making, and accountability since the establishment of the Black Lives Matter Global Network Foundation.

"Despite years of effort, no acceptable internal process of accountability has ever been produced by BLMGN and these recent events have undermined the efforts of chapters seeking to democratize its processes and resources," the statement said.

Messages to the Black Lives Matter Global Network were not immediately returned.

The local chapters signed onto the statement include those in Washington, Chicago, San Diego, Oklahoma City, Philadelphia, Hudson Valley in New York, Indianapolis, Denver, Vancouver, Wash., and New Jersey.

In June, the Daily Caller reported that the BLM Global Network spent millions between July 2017 and June 2019 on consultants and staff compensation. Specifically, it spent nearly $900,000 on travel, $1.6 million on consulting and $2.1 million on staff during the 2017, 2018 and 2019 fiscal years.

The figures don't show other types of financial support given to local BLM chapters, BLM Global Network Managing Director Kailee Scales told the news outlet.

“The numbers you have for the prior years do not reflect, for example, the in-kind support for chapters and fundraising directed to chapters and programmatic assistance to chapters, that would not show up as direct grants on the audited financials,” Scales said. “That work was carried out by employees and consultants to BLM.”

Scales did not immediately respond to messages seeking comment from Fox News.

The BLM Global Network announced in June that it was launching a $6.5 million fund to support grassroots organizing work for its local chapters. Beginning July 1, affiliated chapters were allowed to apply for up to $500,000 in grants.

The local BLM chapters noted that the funds being offered are the result of their grassroot efforts.

"To the best of our knowledge, most chapters have received little to no financial support from BLMGN since the launch in 2013," the statement reads. "It was only in the last few months that selected chapters appear to have been invited to apply for a $500,000 grant created with resources generated because of the organizing labor of chapters. This is not the equity and financial accountability we deserve."

The money was part of a spike in donations after the police killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis, which sparked global demonstrations against police brutality and racial injustice.

The local chapters urged supporters to donate directly to chapters. They also alleged a lack of transparency in the placement of decision-makers.

The statement said Patrisse Cullors, BLM Global Network co-founder and its sole board member, became executive director "against the will of most chapters and without their knowledge."

It also said the formation of BLM Grassroots was created without the knowledge and support of most chapters.

"The formation of BLM Grassroots effectively separated the majority of chapters from BLMGN without their consent and interrupted the active process of accountability that was being established by those chapters," the statement said.