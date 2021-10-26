'Black Virginians for Youngkin' coalition member explains support for Republican

A member of the Black Virginians for Glenn Youngkin coalition told Fox News why she believes members of her group are supporting the Republican candidate in Virginia's gubernatorial race.

"What he's conveying most to me is maybe the simple things that we really want," Linda Gross told Fox News. "It's to make Virginia the best place to live, the best place to work, the best place to raise a family," she explained.

"In talking with him, you never feel like there's a difference between Black and White, privileged and underprivileged. And it might be utopic to think that that's not something that's possible," Gross continued.

A Suffolk University poll released Tuesday shows the race for governor between Youngkin and opposing candidate, Democrat Terry McAuliffe, remains very close. The poll showed the candidates tied at roughly 45% each, with 5% of voters remaining undecided.

Gross said economics was another motivating factor behind the coalition's support for Youngkin.

"I think it's all about economics," Gross told Fox News.

"The cost of living is at a point where people who are leaving because they're looking for somewhere that doesn't cost quite as much," she said.

Gross said she feels Youngkin wants to "put more money into peoples' pockets, not that we are taking more money away from them."

Gross also said she liked that Youngkin was faith-based in his decisions.

President Biden will campaign with McAuliffe on Tuesday in Arlington, exactly one week before the election.