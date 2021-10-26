Expand / Collapse search
'Black Virginians for Youngkin' coalition member explains support for Republican

Youngkin wants to "put more money into peoples' pockets' rather than taking it from them, Gross said

By Lisa Bennatan | Fox News
Member of 'Black Virginians for Youngkin' coalition explains groups' support for Republican candidate Video

A member of the Black Virginians for Glenn Youngkin coalition told Fox News why she believes members of her group are supporting the Republican candidate in Virginia's gubernatorial race.

"What he's conveying most to me is maybe the simple things that we really want," Linda Gross told Fox News. "It's to make Virginia the best place to live, the best place to work, the best place to raise a family," she explained.

"In talking with him, you never feel like there's a difference between Black and White, privileged and underprivileged. And it might be utopic to think that that's not something that's possible," Gross continued.

WATCH:

A Suffolk University poll released Tuesday shows the race for governor between Youngkin and opposing candidate, Democrat Terry McAuliffe, remains very close. The poll showed the candidates tied at roughly 45% each, with 5% of voters remaining undecided.

Virginia Democratic gubernatorial candidate Terry McAuliffe fist bumps former President Obama during his campaign rally in Richmond, Virginia, Oct. 23, 2021.

Virginia Democratic gubernatorial candidate Terry McAuliffe fist bumps former President Obama during his campaign rally in Richmond, Virginia, Oct. 23, 2021. (REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque)

Gross said economics was another motivating factor behind the coalition's support for Youngkin.

"I think it's all about economics," Gross told Fox News.

"The cost of living is at a point where people who are leaving because they're looking for somewhere that doesn't cost quite as much," she said.

Glenn Youngkin addresses the crowd in Burke, Virginia.

Glenn Youngkin addresses the crowd in Burke, Virginia. (Tyler O’Neil/Fox News)

Gross said she feels Youngkin wants to "put more money into peoples' pockets, not that we are taking more money away from them."

YOUNGKIN'S SPOTLIGHT ON PARENTS' ANGER OVER SCHOOLS MAY BE GOP BLUEPRINT FOR 2022 MIDTERMS

Gross also said she liked that Youngkin was faith-based in his decisions.

Glenn Youngkin.

Glenn Youngkin. (Simon Dawson/Bloomberg via Getty Images)

President Biden will campaign with McAuliffe on Tuesday in Arlington, exactly one week before the election.

